UTM special team on alliance with MCP meets Monday
UTM Party national executive committee special team mandated to look into if there is need for the party to form an alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) meets Monday in Lilongwe.
UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati is leading the team which is expected to scrutinize offers from the MCP on the possibility of the alliance which has sharply divided opinion in both the UTM and MCP.
The team is expected to examine what the MCP has put on table for the alliance, which include the presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential election after the MCP proposed that Dr Lazarus Chakwera be the torch bearer in the election with Dr Saulos Chilima as running mate.
Others issues will include the sharing of the cabinet portfolios and other government positions as well as how the two parties manifestos can be put together.
Some of the members in the committee include party spokesperson Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga, party director of strategic planning Norman Nyirenda, member Willet Kalonga among others.
Chilima said at a recent rally in Lilongwe that the alliance should not be about removing somebody from power and putting somebody in power but must offer the best for Malawi.
Musova.
There is no winter in Malawi. Unless you choose to be in opposition.
Madam Kaliati is too compromised and unbalanced to lead the UTM team on this strategic issue,Chilima should have done better on the choice of the team.
I have my doubts too- what did Norman say recently about MCP …Chidanti is a Scholar …That makes him somehow Rational ….He can analyse and make decisions based on Data not Emotions .But what all of them must be asking them is …? Are Our Visions for Malawi so irreconcilable ….? MCP has always been about -Food on the table (Agriculture) ,House that does not leak ( infrastructure),Good Clothes (Household Income) and Money in the Pocket (Disposable Income)….Those are the basics HKB preached and the MCP still stands for ….In there any Vision which is not Covering these ….?
Chilima (UTM) should understand that this time around UTM is shut out in areas it probably considered as its ‘strongholds’ by the coming in of the UDF-DPP alliance. They should not deceive themselves–this alliance is going to ‘eat’ more into UTM’s votes than MCP’s votes this time around compared to last time!!
I very much wish you fruitful discussions and may the Almighty guide you.The bottom line is that you have to think National Please for the sake of NOTHING else but Malawians whose hope is for change in this country whose state we are in now can only be attributed to plunder of scarce resources to benefit the elite few. Believe you me Malawians will not forgive you if you put self interest before the will of the people and in the process allow DPP to continue plundering, thieving, nepotism and everything else that is the opposite of good governance. Both… Read more »
Nkhani iyoooo ,the vall is in ur hands
Gwirizanani mwachangu kuti oyipayo achitemanyazi chifukwa wakangalika kulemba nkhani zobweretsa kusagwirizana. Macadet mumva kuwawa
True. This alliance should be for the good of Malawians. We have suffered enough, all of you put all your egos aside for the good of the beautiful Malawi our mother land. God bless and protect this good gesture of MCP-UTM Alliance.
wapakariyala saayimba belu
There is nothing to discuss here. MCP have already placed themselves as leaders of this coalition by saying Chakwera should be the torch bearer. Now if you know Malawi politics, you know that the President has too much power. Once Chakwera is in power, he will freeze Chilima out as a useless Veep and then replace all UTM ministers with MCP bigwigs. Chilima can only survive politically if he aligns with DPP. In DPP he can manouvre better than in MCP, the ruthless bloody party.