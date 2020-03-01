UTM  special team on alliance with MCP meets Monday

UTM Party national executive committee special team mandated to look into if there is need for the party to form an alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) meets Monday in Lilongwe.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati is leading the team which is expected to scrutinize offers from the MCP on the possibility of the alliance which has sharply divided opinion in both the UTM and MCP.

The team is expected to examine what the MCP has put on table for the alliance, which include the presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential election after the MCP proposed that Dr Lazarus Chakwera be the torch bearer in the election with Dr Saulos Chilima as running mate.

Others issues will include the sharing of the cabinet portfolios and other government positions as well as how the two parties manifestos can be put together.

Some of the members in the committee include party spokesperson Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga, party director of strategic planning Norman Nyirenda, member Willet Kalonga among others.

Chilima said at a recent rally in Lilongwe that the alliance should not be about removing somebody from power and putting somebody in power but must offer the best for Malawi.

