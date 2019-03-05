UN urges peaceful, credible elections in Malawi

The United Nations (UN) has called for peaceful and credible elections in Malawi as the country is preparing for the May 21 Tripartite Elections that will decide the democratic future of the country.

The call was made by UN Emergency Relief coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock when he met President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturday.

“This is an election year for Malawi, I believe Malawi will remain a model in conducting free, fair and peaceful elections in this African region. Elections are always contested but that should be done in a peaceful manner,” said Lowcok.

“Malawi is among the first countries in Africa to manage peaceful transition of power from one ruling government to another after elections, so it is our expectation that this will continue.”

Lowcock asked authorities to ensure a level playing field and to create an environment conducive to the holding of free, fair and credible elections.

He said UN is supporting the election process through the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Malawi watershed elections will see about 6.8 million registered voters electing the country’s President, 193 legislators and 462 ward councillors.

In his remarks, Mutharika hailed the UN for its continued support to Malawi’s humanitarian sector.

