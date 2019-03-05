Aspiring MP Ngalande shamed with brutual attacks for ‘duping’ business partners

March 5, 2019

Businessperson Tony Ngalande—an aspiring parliamentarian for Balaka North Constituency— has been shamed with photos and videos of him being brutally assaulted by people who recorded him claiming he had duped them on business deals.

Photo of Ngalande under attack went viral

Ngalande:  Claims he was ambushed

His assailants claim it was a deal gone sour and they demanded Ngalande to pay back the money branding him a trickster extraordinaire.

But Ngalande, who is contesting on an independent ticket,  has put a positive spin to the matter, claiming he  was ambushed by thugs and has been robbed K18 million at Malawi and Mozambique border .

The thugs are believed to have been organised  by his business colleague.

This is not the first time for Ngalande to be in the news for wrong reasons and embroiled in a deal gone sour.

In 2016, Ngalande was arrested on allegations that he is  involved in cross-border motor vehicle thefts but he was acquitted by the Lilongwe Magistrate Court.

In 2013  Ngalande when he was a member of   the then ruling People’s Party (PP), a  South African company sent a K214 million bill to President Joyce Banda for iron sheets the firm claimed it supplied to Mudzi Transformation Trust through him, but which apparently never reached the former  Head of State’s pet organisation.

The initial supply came into the country accompanied by truck load of PP branded T-shirts, 2000 of them were bearing Ngalande’s face.

After Banda lost the presidency, Ngalande, who was PP deputy director of social services, withdrew his membership and joined ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

However, he could not get the party ticket for May 21 elections as he is standing on an independent ticket against incumbent Lucius Banda of UTM Party (who won the seat on UDF ticket). DPP is fielding Francis Mangadzuwa, a candidate favoured by the First Lady who once held the seat.

The cash-rich Ngalande has since pumped in K1 million (about $6 000) towards the launch of football and netball trophies in Balaka North Constituency.

Prior to launching the two tournaments,the businessperson set the ball rolling by organising football and netball bonanza in the two areas amounting to K220 000 (about $1 317).

He has also bought sets of uniform for all the participating teams in the tournament.

Apart from the trophies, Ngalande has also embarked on a drive to install a borehole at Khwisa School.

Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

Chimbava chowopsya ichi chi Ngalande!

3 hours ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

Nkhaniyi kaya yalembedwa bwanji… mutu wake with the content …kayaaaaaaaaa

3 hours ago
Vichi ndi chani?
Guest
Vichi ndi chani?

Check the dollar rate boss, or maybe there are not US Dollars?

3 hours ago
Hastings Kamuzi
Guest
Hastings Kamuzi

Koma ma dollar wo mukumasintha pa rate yake iti abale

3 hours ago
MWANA WA MMUZI -ANDIAMO
Guest
MWANA WA MMUZI -ANDIAMO

WE DONT NEED THIS THIEF IN OUR CONSTITUENCY .UTM WOYEEEE!!!!!

3 hours ago
Kaya
Guest
Kaya

Bwinotu Lucius osaiopera kutali game.

3 hours ago
chitima
Guest
chitima

OHO… zatero… WE THANK GOD NO LIFE WAS LOST … I HOPE THAT WILL HELP HIM TO BE A BETTER PERSON ! God loves him !

4 hours ago
Ambwana
Guest
Ambwana

Nkhani zachonchizi sizifunika kuyankhulapo man timangowerenga hahahaha

4 hours ago
Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

They you are wasting our reading time!

3 hours ago
Mlakaviwa
Guest
Mlakaviwa

Hahahahah

4 hours ago

