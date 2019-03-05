Aspiring MP Ngalande shamed with brutual attacks for ‘duping’ business partners

Businessperson Tony Ngalande—an aspiring parliamentarian for Balaka North Constituency— has been shamed with photos and videos of him being brutally assaulted by people who recorded him claiming he had duped them on business deals.

His assailants claim it was a deal gone sour and they demanded Ngalande to pay back the money branding him a trickster extraordinaire.

But Ngalande, who is contesting on an independent ticket, has put a positive spin to the matter, claiming he was ambushed by thugs and has been robbed K18 million at Malawi and Mozambique border .

The thugs are believed to have been organised by his business colleague.

This is not the first time for Ngalande to be in the news for wrong reasons and embroiled in a deal gone sour.

In 2016, Ngalande was arrested on allegations that he is involved in cross-border motor vehicle thefts but he was acquitted by the Lilongwe Magistrate Court.

In 2013 Ngalande when he was a member of the then ruling People’s Party (PP), a South African company sent a K214 million bill to President Joyce Banda for iron sheets the firm claimed it supplied to Mudzi Transformation Trust through him, but which apparently never reached the former Head of State’s pet organisation.

The initial supply came into the country accompanied by truck load of PP branded T-shirts, 2000 of them were bearing Ngalande’s face.

After Banda lost the presidency, Ngalande, who was PP deputy director of social services, withdrew his membership and joined ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

However, he could not get the party ticket for May 21 elections as he is standing on an independent ticket against incumbent Lucius Banda of UTM Party (who won the seat on UDF ticket). DPP is fielding Francis Mangadzuwa, a candidate favoured by the First Lady who once held the seat.

The cash-rich Ngalande has since pumped in K1 million (about $6 000) towards the launch of football and netball trophies in Balaka North Constituency.

Prior to launching the two tournaments,the businessperson set the ball rolling by organising football and netball bonanza in the two areas amounting to K220 000 (about $1 317).

He has also bought sets of uniform for all the participating teams in the tournament.

Apart from the trophies, Ngalande has also embarked on a drive to install a borehole at Khwisa School.

