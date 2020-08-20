UN Women say men prone to Covid-19 deaths

UN Women have expressed concern that a lot more men seem to have died in the country from Covid-19, perhaps because of their poor health seeking behaviors.

Country Representative for UN Women in Malawi, Clara Anyangwe made the remarks Wednesday during the Ministerial Stakeholders Stocktaking meeting on implementation of gender related interventions in the context of Covid-19: Gender Based Violence (GBV), Women Economic Empowerment (WEE), Decision Making, Laws and Policies, Children, Disability and Social Welfare at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

She said men’s as well as women’s health should be at the heart of the response.

Anyangwe said the mental stress that Covid-19 was putting on women, girls, men and boys cannot be underestimated.

She viewed that there was need to work to do to relentlessly safeguard the rights and well-being of women, girls, men and boys during this pandemic.

“We recognize the ever-increasing efforts government was undertaking, assisted by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Development Partners and other players. Messages have gone out to sensitize communities on Covid-19,” Anyangwe stated.

She said Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) have been distributed, health workers are active on the ground, mechanisms to support and reintegrate returnees from South Africa, Zimbabwe and other countries have been put in place.

“We should continue to look critically into addressing the gendered impacts of Covid-19 in an effective and efficient manner,” the UN Representative explained.

Anyangwe added that, “We need to ensure that awareness rising at community level continues to Centre on behavioural change, social norm change, to ensure households, families and communities have the right information and are purposefully participating in and owning the Covid-19 response.”

She said the building of the next generation in line with the Generation Equality campaign, girls and children have to be at the heart of our response as we invest in and safeguard their future.

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati said the support UN Women has provided in the country has made things happen.

“Your complementary support to government is appreciated as its helping in localizing the National Response and support to the Gender and Protection Clusters which my Ministry coordinates,” she pointed out.

