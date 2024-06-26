Undule against July 10 demonstrations, calls for contact and dialogue

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has disapproved plans by the Concerned Citizens of Malawi to hold nationwide demonstrations on July 10, 2024, arguing the call for a protest is misplaced and not in national interests.

Mwakasungula schooled the Concerned Citizens of Malawi, led by Edward Kambanje and Oliver Nakoma, that at a time when the nation is still grappling to come to terms with the loss of former Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, and eight others, it was not appropriate to call for such a demonstration.

He said he expected that the period of mourning should have been a time for national healing, unity, and respect for the lives lost.

“Therefore, organizing demonstrations at this sensitive time is not only in poor taste but also deeply disrespectful to the memory of Dr. Chilima and the other victims. Our national values always emphasize on mourning with dignity, and it is therefore un-Malawian to disrupt this period with actions that could lead to further pain, distress and division. The proposed demonstrations further disregard the solemnity of the national tragedy we are enduring. It is important to honor the contributions and legacies of those we have lost by allowing the nation to mourn without the added burden of chaos. Demonstrations at this time signal a lack of empathy and respect for the deceased and their families, undermining the unity and solidarity that we must adhere in this period of grief,” said Mwakasungula.

He further reminds that as Malawians were known for resilience, patience, and peaceful disposition, the call for demonstrations amidst mourning would therefore contradict these values.

“It is Malawian to maintain our national character by avoiding actions that could lead to chaos and conflict. Demonstrations, especially during a mourning period, do not reflect the spirit of Malawi, which is one of peace, respect, and unity. As we approach the 2025 general elections, it must be our priority to maintain stability and peace. A national shutdown call could create unnecessary chaos and disrupt the preparations for a free, fair, and credible electoral process. It is counterproductive to undermine the democratic process with actions that could potentially destabilize the country. Peace-loving Malawians should focus on constructive engagement and dialogue to address their concerns,” he emphasized.

While acknowledging that the socio-economic challenges facing the country are not unique, as they are part of a broader global context, inducing devaluation, high cost of living, and governance concerns, it is important that civil society organizations exercise patience.

The revered human rights and governance advocate said it would be dangerous for the activists to isolate Malawi’s challenges without considering the global context.

“Isolating Malawi’s challenges without considering the global context will not lead to effective solutions. Instead, we must adopt a collaborative and patient approach, working with international partners and all stakeholders to address these issues. Addressing the socio-economic challenges we are facing requires patience, perseverance, and collective sacrifice. Quick fixes and reactionary measures, are unlikely to yield sustainable solutions. Malawians must come together in solidarity, supporting each other and the government in these difficult times,” said Mwakasungula.

He also called upon the Peace and Unity Commission in consultation with Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to organize an all-inclusive national conference to help facilitate an open and genuine dialogue among all stakeholders.

Mwakasungula said through this conference, Malawians could collectively debate the challenges facing our nation and develop peaceful and lasting solutions. Constructive engagement and collaboration are the keys to resolving our challenges.

“Though demonstrations are a constitutional right, the most effective way address grievances is through genuine engagement and dialogue. It is key to utilize existing democratic structures and processes to voice concerns and seek redress. Our government and relevant authorities must also continue to be willing to listen and respond to the legitimate demands of Malawians. While we must acknowledge the rights of citizens to protest, we must urge the people to consider the broader implications of such actions during this sensitive period. We must honor our fallen Vice President Dr .Saolusi Chilima and eight others by maintaining peace, and working together towards the good of our nation,” he said.

