Greenbelt Authority delivers 162 metric tonnes of maize to NFRA

Greenbelt Authority has delivered 162 metric tonnes of maize to National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) as part of government’s food security measures.

The maize was cultivated through Greenbelt Authority ‘s rain fed program at Chikwawa Irrigation Scheme in Salima.

Secretary for Irrigation in the Ministry of Agriculture, Engineer Geoffrey Mamba expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the Greenbelt Authority(GBA) to maximise the country’s maize production.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at Kanengo in Lilongwe during the handover ceremony of the maize.

He stated that the initiative aligns well with the ministry’s objective of ensuring the country has sustainable food production and is food-sufficient.

In her remarks, GBA Vice Board Chairperson, Regina Sambakunsi, said that 162 metric tonnes is a significant achievement despite challenges encountered due to erratic rains.

She highlighted that GBA will continue to improve the agriculture sector through irrigation and rain-fed programmes to embrace President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s vision of making Malawi a productive and self-reliant nation.

Board Chairperson for NFRA, Dennis Kalekeni, expressed satisfaction with the initiative, which he described as a milestone in complementing the Mega farm initiative and improving the country’s food security.

He added that NFRA has also opened markets in Kasungu, Mzimba, and Chitipa, and plans are underway to open in Mzuzu to ensure that maize is plentiful and available in the country’s grain reserves, an initiative which will help to reduce and eradicate hunger among households.