Mzuzu city fathers elect mayor, deputy

Mzuzu city fathers have elected Councillor for Songwe Ward Kondwani Brian Nyasulu as new Mayor for Mzuzu City after defeating the incumbent, Gift Desire Nyirenda.

Nyasulu amassed nine votes out of 16 votes that were cast whilst Nyirenda got seven votes during the voting process which took place in the Mzuzu City Council Chamber.

On the position of Deputy Mayor, Councillor for Katawa Ward, Monica Simwaka grabbed the seat, becoming the first female deputy mayor after amassing 10 votes against councillors Tony Mwenitete of Mzilawaingwe Ward and Hiwett Mkandawire of Chiputula ward who got three votes.

In his acceptance speech, Nyasulu pledged to use his position to uplift the city, saying he was going to be the mayor of the people.

“I thank my fellow councillors for believing in me and I will ensure that the implementation of the Mzuzu Development Urban Plan comes to life.

He said among others plans is to woe investors into the city to enhance the city’s growth and development.

Chief Executive Officer for Mzuzu City Council, Gomezgani Nyasulu said the council will render all the necessary support to the new mayor in the execution of his duties.

“As secretariat, we are happy that the elections have gone on smoothly and we will support our new mayor to see to it that the plans we have as a council are fulfilled.

Besides that, having the first female deputy mayor is a positive development for the council because it means that we are achieving the 50:50 gender representation in senior positions,” said Nyasulu.

In her remarks, Simwaka said she was excited to be the first female deputy mayor and pledged to work hard in rendering support to the mayor as they drive the city’s development agenda together.