Undule backs Bushiri’s call to prepare for Malawi presidential elections case outcome 

October 6, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Renowned social and political activist Undule Mwakasungula has backed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s message of preparing Malawians for the elections court, saying the sentiments are timely and commendable.

Undule: Backs Bushiri’s call

Undule rose to prominence between 2010 and 2011 when he led the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in fighting against late Bingu wa Mutharika’s government.

During a news  briefing last Wednesday in South Africa, Bushiri called on political leaders to prepare their followers regarding the outcome of the elections case as it has already divided the country.

The prophet warned the outcome could lead to more violence in the country if  not well managed.

Undule said Malawians need to coexist no matter the differences underlining that ‘we are all God’s children.’

The former executive director of Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) is not the only who has accepted and backed Bushiri’s call.

Legal expert Chrispine Sibande, political parties such as MCP and UTM, even HRDC have welcome Bushiri’s call.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
AndrewKambewa chisaleWatchers Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

Just you get fooled he is the one who push demos

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Watchers
Guest
Watchers

We are all smelling the rain a mile away. This is not the same Malawi they used to know whilst they claimed the fraudulent victory God hears the cries of the broken. It’s not yet over light will prevail over darkness.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Kambewa chisale
Guest
Kambewa chisale

Those are words of wisdom Undule

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago