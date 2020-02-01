Undule calls for social media users’ sanity ahead of ConCourt ruling

Rights and governance commentator, Undule Mwakasungula, has asked social media users to refrain from creating day fake news, saying it would fuel hate-talk which can, in turn, result into violence.

Mwakasungula told Nyasa Times ahead of the constitutional court ruling on the May 2019 presidential election in which UTM Party and MCP are contesting its credibility citing innumerable discrepancies, and, hence, demanding its nullification.

He said on Friday that users can do better by contributing positive stories that can unite the nation.

“Social media should not be wrongly used especially at this period. Let us find opportunity to preach peace and unity in the social media,” said Mwakasungula.

He then urged political leaders to be the first to accept and respect the court judgment inorder to avoid violence.

“The nation has already experienced alot of misery and uncertainty during the period in which the election was being disputed in court. We have seen very violent demonstrations which have violated the rights of social citizens, destroyed and affected businesses,” he said.

According to Mwakasungula, the political division that has been planted amongst Malawians is because of evil spirits which, he said, need prayers.

The ConCourt is expected to deliver its ruling in Lilongwe on Monday, February 3, from 09:00.

Tensions are high across the country, with most shops closing early and heavy military presence in central business districts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :