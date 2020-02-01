MRA commended for positive contribution to ease doing business in Malawi

Management and staff at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) have been commended for automating various tax services.

MRA Board Chairperson Dr. Rex Harawa said this when he presided over the commemoration of International Customs Day held this week in Blantyre under the theme, ‘Customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet’.

Harawa said initiatives championed by MRA to automate services in various areas including Customs are contributing to national progress in trade facilitation and are simultaneously crucial to Malawi’s ranking in the Doing Business Report by the World Bank.

He said country data determines investment destinations and that Government’s vision is to attract more investments into Malawi with focus to turn the economy into a predominantly producing and exporting one.

“It is therefore important that we always aim at improving the doing business ranking for Malawi. Currently, Malawi is progressively at position 109 out of the 190 countries which is a great improvement from position 132 recorded 10 years ago. Government’s aim is to at least achieve a doing business ranking below 100. Commissioner General, the doing business ranking of below 100 cannot just happen; it is through swift service provision and adherence to international standards which MRA and many players in the economy are implementing.

“Therefore, I am pleased with initiatives being championed by the Malawi Revenue Authority such as Customs business automation and other trade facilitation measures. These measures are in line with Government’s goals including the aspiration of the World Customs Organization (WCO),” said Dr. Harawa.

The ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) has also recognised MRA’s automation of services by knighting the Authority with the Corporate ICT Innovation Award for Public Service Delivery for exceptional public service delivery at its recent awards ceremony. ICTAM stressed that the award was in recognition of MRA’s initiation and implementation of various ICT innovations.

The Board Chairperson noted of MRA’s contributions towards a sustainable future in line with the theme which include, usage of non-intrusive inspection technology or cargo scanners, sustainable operations based on risk analysis, the real time web-based ASYCUDA World which interfaces with other Government Agencies and Introduction of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme.

“In this regard, I would like to commend you Commissioner General, MRA management and staff for the various initiatives that you are undertaking, to improve business processes, and provide efficient services to taxpayers.

“I also would like to commend other Government Agencies and Departments operating at the borders, Customs clearing agents, and the Private sector for the dedication in their respective roles in the facilitation and promotion of legitimate trade in Malawi,” he said.

Harawa further urged taxpayers to use the advanced technology availed by MRA as a tool for voluntary tax compliance.

“It is our hope, that, there will be more compliance from others, who are always not forthcoming to voluntarily pay their due taxes. It should be emphasised, that no country across the globe, has ever developed because of the generosity of others, or other countries,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner General Tom Gray Malata committed that MRA will continue to be dedicated in collecting Government’s revenue as required by law.

