Tobacco Commission warns of illegal vending

The higher authority in the tobacco Industry and regulator, Tobacco Commission (TC) has warned against leaf vending, saying it is a serious briech of newly passed Tobacco Industry law.

In a statement which the commission has released signed by its chief executive officer, Kayisi Sadala, anyone found doing that will have to pay K10 million or being jailed in default.

“The Tobacco Commission wishes to inform all concerned stakeholders and the general public that according to the Tobacco Industry Act of 2019, it is a crime to buy tobacco from growers/vendors without a buyer’s license, Section 67(1).”

According to the statement, it is also an offence to Sell tobacco at premises other than the licensed tobacco floors, Section 78(1) as well as exporting unprocessed tobacco without written permission from Tobacco Commission as read in Section 96 (2).

The TC has reminded venders that it is an offence to import tobacco grown outside Malawi and sell it on Malawi Tobacco Licensed Floor, Section 87 (1).

“According to the Tobacco Industry Act of 2019, any person who contravenes these sections shall, upon conviction, liable to a fine of K10,000,000 (Ten Million Kwacha Only) and imprisonment for five years.”

In view of this law, the Commission will be undertaking field patrols across all parts of the country and anyone found doing such malpractices shall be prosecuted.

“Tobacco growers and the general public are advised not to allow any person to use their premises for buying tobacco as it is against the law, and if found, the buyer, the seller, and also the owner of the premises shall be arrested and brought before the court of law.”

