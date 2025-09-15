Undule calls for unity, peace and participation in Sept. 16 General Elections

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has called upon Malawians to maintain unity, peace and active participation in the September 16, 2025, General Elections, stressing that this is key in achieving sustainable socio-economic development of the nation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mwakasungula said elections are a special moment in any democracy, as they define the type of leadership citizens want for themselves.

“As Malawians prepare to vote on September 16, it is important to reflect on how the campaign period has been and what we should expect on voting day. Elections are always a special moment in any democracy, and this one has been no different. The past weeks have given us a chance to see the strengths and weaknesses of our political system, the behaviour of leaders, and the mood of ordinary citizens,” he said.

Mwakasungula observed that unlike in the previous elections, this year’s campaign period was lively, competitive, and full of energy, as across the country, political leaders and parties reached out to people in towns, villages, and most communities.

He said this has shown that politics is no longer just about speeches in urban areas but about taking the message closer to communities, providing people a chance to hear directly from candidates, ask questions, and feel part of the democratic process.

However, the revered governance and human rights fighter noted that there were a number of challenges in the campaign, including violence, intimidation, destruction of posters, and use of offensive language, which are reminders that Malawi’s democracy is still growing.

This notwithstanding, Mwakasungula observed that there has also been significant progress of tolerance slowly taking root, which is a good sign for the country.

“A positive development has been that most parties focused on issues that matter to Malawians. We heard debates about the economy, jobs, farming, education, health, and infrastructure. While not all promises may be realistic, it is encouraging that leaders are being pushed to respond to real problems. Malawians are demanding accountability, and politicians are slowly adapting to this new expectation. We also saw attempts to include young people, women, and rural communities. Social media played a big role among the youth, while traditional rallies engaged older and rural voters. This mix made the campaign more vibrant and accessible,” he said.

Looking ahead to the voting day, Mwakasungula said there are many reasons to be hopeful as Malawians have been encouraged to turn out and vote.

“Of course, voter apathy has been a concern in the past, but this year’s campaign has been more engaging. With the energy put in the campaign, we can expect a stronger turnout on Tuesday, 16 September. On voting day, we must all remember that elections are not about dividing Malawians but about choosing leaders in peace. Voters should wait patiently in queues, follow instructions at polling stations, and avoid spreading false rumours. Leaders should set the tone by calling for calm, while the Electoral Commission must be quick and transparent in sharing information. If we all play our part, Malawi will have a peaceful, free, and credible election,” he said.

“The campaign period has shown both progress and challenges, but the key message one day before the polls is unity. Malawi belongs to all of us, and peace is the foundation on which our democracy must stand. As we vote, let us do so with dignity, respect, and responsibility. Only then can Malawi continue to grow as a peaceful and united nation,” thus Mwakasungula concluded his statement.

Undule Mwakasungula is a Malawian Governance and Human Rights Advocate. His work continues to support Malawi’s democracy in strengthening trust in electoral processes and encouraging peaceful participation.

