Perfect Property Solutions tips MUBAS students on the importance of ethical standards, maintaining integrity in an organization

One of the country’s leading real estate firm, Perfect Property Solutions Limited has tipped students from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (Mubas) on the importance of following ethical standards and maintaining integrity at an organization towards stakeholders if they are to build resilient as well as sustain their institutions.

Managing Director of Perfect Property Solutions, Precious Chisi made the remarks during a Public Lecture organized by the company in collaboration with Mubas which was held at oDeL Auditorium at the University’s campus under the theme; Designing Futures: Pathways for Built Environment Graduate.

Speaking during the event, Chisi said they decided to organize the Public Lecture whose main objective was to empower people especially the students in order to share with them issues that are prevailing so that they understand that the environment they are operating in whether employed or doing business is very volatile and need to embrace tech innovations and leverage from technology in order to reduce some costs and be efficient as well as manage things with the same level of speed.

Chisi described integrity and ethical standards as crucial in every industry and that students deserve to be conversant with the two as it shapes their future by making them responsible citizens.

“In every field decision making are very critical in the delivering of people’s services so people should be able to understand that all the leadership styles are very key in execution of their assignments because one decision can cost everything so through this platform we wanted to enlighten the students and people to ensure that any decision being made should be well structured, evident based and come from a data driven and be fair so that it should not affect the community,” said Chisi.

Executive Dean of the School of Engineering at Mubas, Associate Professor Barnet Mkandawire described the Public Lecture as crucial tool that aligns with the University’s vision of being an inclusive engage research intensive university which disseminate information to the public by making the audience aware of pertinent issues.

Mkandawire said through the meeting and it’s theme it has helped the students to be aware of what to do and provide direction to take in order to succeed in their lives beyond classroom.

“As a University we are very hopeful that these students have managed to access enough knowledge which we believe that once applied when they go to the industry will make them to be shining stars because these meetings makes them to be sharp enough and be prepared whether to think of starting their own businesses or working under companies and how they can deliver good services by upholding high values knowing that they have a responsibility to various stakeholders where they will be operating from,” said Mkandawire.

Apart from offering a Public Lecture, Perfect Property Solutions also awarded 10 best performing students who are under Land Economic as well as Quantity Surveying programmes with certificates and money amounting to K500 000 each.

One of the students, Shira Namangale who is studying Quantity Surveying at the University thanked Perfect Property Solutions and Mubas for organizing the Public Lecture which she considered as an eye opener as it has motivated her to keep on working hard and become a responsible citizen.

