Security Agencies Step Up Readiness Ahead of Elections

The Malawi Police Service (MPS), working hand in hand with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Malawi Prison Service, has set up an electoral security joint taskforce to guarantee peace and safety during and after the elections.

As part of the initiative, operation command centres have been established across all six regions — North, South West, South East, East, Central West, and Central East — with the national command centre stationed at Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Inspector General of Police, Merlyne Yolamu, said the taskforce has been designed to ensure swift responses to incidents and crimes, with real-time updates enabling effective decision-making. She stressed that the centres will strictly focus on security and not election tallying, dismissing claims to the contrary.

The taskforce, which brings together Malawi’s key security agencies, is expected to provide visible assurance of preparedness and resilience against any threats to electoral integrity.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Fenella Frost, commended the move, describing the centres as proof of Malawi’s readiness to deliver free, fair, and peaceful elections. She further revealed that UNDP has equipped the Malawi Police Service with drone cameras and other tools to enhance surveillance and response capacity.

With the joint security machinery in place, authorities say Malawians can cast their votes with confidence, knowing their safety is a top priority.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :