Undule challenges ACB to expedite Sattar-related corruption investigations

Malawi’s fearless Governance and Human Rights Advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, has challenged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to expedite investigations into the alleged bribery galore involving United Kingdom (UK)-based corruption suspect, Zuneth Sattar, and high-ranking government officials in Malawi.

Mwakasungula said this is the only way Malawians can have confidence and trust in the graft-busting body.

“Following the release of the ACB report on Sattar corruption practices by the State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera which implicated the Vice-President Dr Saulosi Chilima, the Inspector General of Police and others, many Malawians have been waiting for the conclusion of comprehensive investigations of those implicated. It is important therefore that all those implicated are fully investigated so that those found in the wrong with evidence are prosecuted and those not are cleared,” says the human rights activist in a statement he issued over the weekend.

Mwakasungula stressed that under a constitutional democracy, which demands respect for the rule of law, the law enforcement agencies have an obligation to ensure that those implicated in various criminal activities must be given an opportunity to prove their innocence and defend themselves through the court process.

“They have a constitutional right to do so without intimidation like another citizen. We cannot try them through social media or using the law of the jungle, but by applying the principles of natural justice. Hence, the ACB speedy investigations for all those implicated in the Sattar case either to prosecute or clear them is very critical.

“For delayed investigation is infringing on their fundamental rights for speedy justice. The right to speedy investigation is a right implicit in the right to personal liberty. Remember we are dealing with people’s lives and reputations which they have built over years hence need for speedy conclusion of their involvement and if found with evidence prosecute them and those not clear them. This will also put to rest all the unnecessary social media gossiping and propaganda,” he says.

On government plans to establish a Financial Crimes Court, Mwakasungula asks the Tonse Alliance government to give this project a priority, arguing that all the efforts ACB has put in place in the fight against corruption risk being mere dream if there is no speedy delivery of justice in the cases.

Quoting ACB Director General Martha Chizuma’s recent speech, Mwakasungula stated that the success of the prosecution of corruption cases depends on “how much time the court apportions to a particular case; and, looking closely, even the cases that were completed are from previous years.”

“If we are to show continued commitment and seriousness in fighting corruption, the establishment of this court is a must. The ACB must also look at acting on other corruption cases such as the Covid-19 funds report, which revealed extensive mismanagement of these funds but also other cases, which occurred during the previous administrations. Malawians have been keenly following and waiting to see that all the previous cases are followed up, those implicated prosecuted and those not cleared. The ACB should not be excited and busier with only the current corruption cases but all cases previous and present must be measured with the same tape and using the same broom,” he said.

Concluded Mwakasungula, “All in all, we must all join hands in fighting corruption. No matter how emotional or judgmental we can be, as a country with or without corruption we must move forward with our national agenda for unity development and prosperity. In unity, we will manage to stamp out corruption.”

