Undule praises Pres. Chakwera, Madam Chilima for rising above party politics to honour, preserve SKC legacy

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and madam Mary Chilima, wife to the departed State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, for putting aside politics to honour the legacy of the late Second in Command.

Mwakasungula was reacting to the decision by Madam Chilima to invite President Chakwera and the First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera, to grace the launch of SKC Foundation as main guests at an event scheduled to take pace in Lilongwe this Wednesday.

The revered human rights and governance advocate stated that by inviting the President and First Lady to the event, Madam Chilima has shown wisdom and maturity, helping to bring unity to the country as the country heals from the tragic death of SKC, as most Malawians fondly called him.

“The presence of the First Couple will also encourage Malawians to come together regardless of political affiliation and support the foundation’s mission,” reacted Mwakasungula, adding that the event is important as it honours the life and work of the late Vice President who served Malawi with great sacrifice.

Mwakasungula said SKC’s contributions to the country were notable, and that the foundation is coming at the right time in ensuring that his vision and values prevails.

“Madam Mary Chilima’s decision to invite President Chakwera as Guest of Honour instead of the new leader of UTM Party might have some deep meaning. It shows that the event is all about remembering Dr. Chilima’s legacy and bringing Malawians together rather than focusing on political differences. Dr. Chilima was a leader who worked for all Malawians, regardless of their political beliefs, and this event reflects the unity and respect he promoted throughout his life.

“This invitation also plays an important role in helping the nation heal after the tragic accident that took Dr. Chilima’s life. Losing such a great leader was painful for Malawians and this foundation launch provides a way to remember him with love and respect,” emphasized Mwakasungula.

He further stated that the SKC Foundation is not just about honouring Dr. Chilima’s memory, but also about continuing the good work he started, striving to make Malawi a better place.

Mwakasungula said the cause that Dr. Chilima cared deeply about, and that the foundation will make sure his dream of helping Malawi lives on.

“In supporting this launch, the President and First Lady are showing that they recognize and appreciate the positive impact that Dr. Chilima had on our country. President Chakwera, being the Guest of Honour, makes the event even more special. His presence shows that Malawi values and respects the contributions of its leaders even after they are gone. It also sends a strong message that national development is more important than political competition, leaders should be remembered for their service to the nation, and this event sets that example.

“The launch of the SKC Foundation therefore is not just about remembering the late Vice President, but also about building a stronger, united Malawi as we move on as a country,” said Mwakasungula.

