Undule welcomes Chakwera’s planned visit to drought-stricken Karonga

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has welcomed the announcement by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Monday that he intends to visit drought-stricken farmers in Karonga.

Mwakasungula was one of the people who appealed to President Chakwera to visit the farmers to appreciate the damage the dry spell has made to the crops in the district.

“What is more appealing from the President is his recognition of the plight of people in Karonga who has drought for months, which affected crops and who are now affected by floods. His acknowledgement on the plight of the people of Karonga is a good gesture and gives hope to the people in Karonga that they have not completely be forgotten by government,” he reacted.

The human rights activist further commended the presidential initiative called Tingwirane Manja, saying it will help support ‘our brothers and sisters affected by the disasters in the country’.

He said the initiative is an indication of national concern and leadership by President Chakwera in trying to help those affected.

“It’s an initiative worthy to be commended putting political difference aside,” said Mwakasungula.

Chakwera on Monday announced that he would be visiting farmers in Karonga, stressing that it is not just the Southern Region that has been affected despite it remaining the epicenter of the devastation.

The President stated that there is also climate change devastation unfolding in Karonga.

“And I myself will be going there next week to inspect the drought and flooding that has affected Malawians there as part of the response we are coordinating.

“No matter where the climate change events are taking place, the urgent need of the hour is for all of us to work together in bringing relief to all of those affected according to their immediate needs, while we continue preparing our national recovery and reconstruction plan for rollout in the near future,” said Chakwera.

