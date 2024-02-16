UNFPA provides K62m worth ICT equipment to NSO

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has provided High-tech laptops and phones worth K62 million kwacha to the National Statistics Office (NSO) to help towards Malawi Demographic Health Survey (MHDS) for credible data.

NSO is scheduled to conduct the survey sometime in March this year.

Speaking during the handover of the equipment on Thursday in Lilongwe, UNFPA Deputy Representative, Dr Ezizgeldi Hellenov said the agency has been steadfast in its commitment to bolstering the capacity of NSO in generating reliable data.

“This equipment will support DHS data collection and analysis,” he said.

Hellenov stated that by investing in robust data infrastructure and capacity building initiatives, are not only empowering NSO to fulfill it’s mandate but also pave the way for evidence-based policy making and sustainable development in Malawi.

NSO Director of Demography and Social Statistics,Tiope Mleme described the donation as an opportunity to further enhance their capacities for data provisioning in the country.

“UNFPA has been a reliable partner in ensuring our digital relevance in this era,” she said.

Mleme added that equipment received will allow their Office to perform advance and complex data analyses which will turn policy formulation, decision making, disaster preparedness and respond to other phenomena.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!