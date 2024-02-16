LWB celebrates exceptional achievements of LUANAR students

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has awarded K10million scholarships to13 outstanding students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) in Department of Engineering.

The board has also supported seven financially challenged students with fees for this academic year worth K5million.

Speaking during Cheque presentation at LUANAR on Thursday, LWB Board Chairperson, Inkosi ya Makhosi Mbelwa V said the institution is proud to acknowledge the remarkable dedication and talent showcased by the young scholars in their academic endeavors.

“Through our corporate social responsibility initiatives we strive to make meaningful contributions to education and societal development,” he said.

Mbelwa believed that the awards and support of needy students means that the board is investing in the future leaders of the country.

LUANAR Council Chairperson, Professor Zachary Kasomekela commended the board for coming up with with the awards which will lead to good quality in the students because of competition.

“We encourage the public private partnerships because they enhance our financial resources by assisting the students at the same time motivate them in their studies,” he said.

One of the best performing students, Daphne Gondwe expressed gratitude for award she has received.

“This award is an encouragement to do more in our studies,” she said.

However, Lilongwe Water Board has so far provided up to K30 million worth of scholarships to students in the Agriculture engineering department since 2021 benefiting 44 students.

