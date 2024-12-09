Unima law professor, Kamchedzera, says Malawi judiciary has lost its trustworthiness

University of Malawi law professor Garton Kamchedzera has criticized the Malawi Judiciary, stating that its trustworthiness has deteriorated due to indiscipline and questionable rulings by some judges.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Kamchedzera highlighted concerns about judicial misconduct, citing instances where single judges in the Supreme Court of Appeal granted bail in high-profile cases based on dubious reasoning.

He lamented that the Judiciary’s reliability, which peaked during the 2020 Presidential Election case that annulled the 2019 polls, has since declined. “Judicial indiscipline quickly re-emerged. Certain judges issued questionable orders,” Kamchedzera observed.

The professor also accused the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of being detached and ineffective in addressing corruption allegations within the Judiciary, adding that the Executive has compounded the problem by yielding to judicial demands on issues such as salaries, privileges, and tenure.

Kamchedzera’s sentiments echo those of legal scholar Professor Mwiza Nkhata, who recently criticized the lack of transparency in the JSC and described its operations as constitutionally deficient.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission is currently investigating 28 complaints related to judicial misconduct, including corruption and delays in resolving cases, following accusations made by lawyer Alexious Kamangila on social media.

These developments have intensified calls for reforms to restore integrity and trust in the Judiciary.

