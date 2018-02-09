The government of the United States of America (US) States and Malawi have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to acquire property on which to build a new U.S. Embassy compound on Presidential Road in the capital Lilongwe.
According to a brief statement issued by the US Embassy to Nyasa Times, U.S. Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer says her country and Malawi have enjoyed “ steadfast” partnership since independence in 1964.
“ I am delighted that my government has committed to building a new U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe as a very physical demonstration of our ongoing commitment to our partnership with Malawi,” Palmer said as quoted by the statement.
The current U.S. Embassy chancery, built in the early 1970s, no longer provides adequate space for our expanding work in Malawi. We hope the new, state-of-the-art U.S. Embassy compound will be ready for occupancy early in the next decade," said Ambassador Palmer in the statement.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "United States of America to build new embassy in Lilongwe"
Do not sell the plot opposite Parliament building that bis place is meant for the construction of Judiciary headquarters making all three branches of govt together that is what Ngwazi Kamuzu planned for the capital city. Parliament, Capital hill and Judiciary headquarters located same area and you don’t need to change.
Where along presidential way.
Land between Golden Peacock shopping complex and 4 Seasons
When completed the USA should give the old embassy to Israel,we would love to have a Jewish embassy in Malawi.Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.