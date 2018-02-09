United States of America to build new embassy in Lilongwe

February 9, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

The government of the United States of America (US) States and Malawi have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to acquire property on which to build a new U.S. Embassy compound on Presidential Road in the capital Lilongwe.

US Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer: New chancery to be build in Lilongwe

According to a brief statement issued by the US Embassy to Nyasa Times,  U.S. Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer  says  her country and Malawi have enjoyed  “ steadfast” partnership since independence in 1964.

“ I am delighted that my government has committed to building a new U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe as a very physical demonstration of our ongoing commitment to our partnership with Malawi,” Palmer said as quoted by the statement.

The current U.S. Embassy chancery, built in the early 1970s, no longer provides adequate space for our expanding work in Malawi.  We hope the new, state-of-the-art U.S. Embassy compound will be ready for occupancy early in the next decade,” said Ambassador Palmer in the statement.

Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Do not sell the plot opposite Parliament building that bis place is meant for the construction of Judiciary headquarters making all three branches of govt together that is what Ngwazi Kamuzu planned for the capital city. Parliament, Capital hill and Judiciary headquarters located same area and you don’t need to change.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 4 minutes ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Where along presidential way.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 10 minutes ago
Bwampini
Guest
Bwampini

Land between Golden Peacock shopping complex and 4 Seasons

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes 16 seconds ago
p A Kaunda
Guest
p A Kaunda

When completed the USA should give the old embassy to Israel,we would love to have a Jewish embassy in Malawi.Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 28 minutes ago

