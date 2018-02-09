United States of America to build new embassy in Lilongwe

The government of the United States of America (US) States and Malawi have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to acquire property on which to build a new U.S. Embassy compound on Presidential Road in the capital Lilongwe.

According to a brief statement issued by the US Embassy to Nyasa Times, U.S. Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer says her country and Malawi have enjoyed “ steadfast” partnership since independence in 1964.

“ I am delighted that my government has committed to building a new U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe as a very physical demonstration of our ongoing commitment to our partnership with Malawi,” Palmer said as quoted by the statement.

The current U.S. Embassy chancery, built in the early 1970s, no longer provides adequate space for our expanding work in Malawi. We hope the new, state-of-the-art U.S. Embassy compound will be ready for occupancy early in the next decade,” said Ambassador Palmer in the statement.

