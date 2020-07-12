University of Livingstonia launches research on coronavirus

The University of Livingstonia under the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Livingstonia Synod has embarked on a research aimed at finding out why some areas in the northern region continue to register high cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic despite receiving more messages and materials for prevention of the same.

The research will be conducted in four Traditional Authorities of Mwalweni, Kachulu, Mwahenga and Mwamlowe in Rumphi District.

Vice Chancellor for the university, Reverend Dr Timothy Nyasulu, says Mhuju area under Traditional Authority Mwahenga is a good example where four people tested positive in Rumphi out 17 that underwent the tests.

“This is phase one. We want to see whether what we have given them as equipment for prevention of Covid-19 is being properly used,” Nyasulu explained.

The research was launched at Traditional Authority Mwamlowe. T/A Mwamlowe said the research will help to reduce the risk among fish mongers and people that come to buy fish along Lake Malawi.

“Our area is so busy because it is along the lakeshore with so many people coming to look for fish. In that case, people should be sensitised on how to protect themselves from this pandemic,” said T/A Mwamlowe.

Deputy General Secretary for Livingstonia Synod, Reverend Joseph Mwale, said the task force on COVID-19 that was set by the synod has helped a lot in fighting the pandemic.

“The synod is geared towards contributing in the prevention of the spread of the virus. We feel we can serve better if people are healthy and alive. The synod cannot serve dead people. This is why we are involved in disseminating information about prevention of the virus,” Mwale explained.

The research will run for four months and is being funded by Luke International.

