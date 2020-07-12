Malawi airport staff to stage sit in strike Monday

Airport staff members across the country will from Monday 13th July, 2020 stage a sit in strike as one way of forcing government to address their concerns presented in a petition recently.

The last time the staff members presented their petition, government agreed that it will implement the changes.

However, the staff reportedly suspended the sit in because of the June 23, fresh presidential elections.

“We did not want to jeopardize the logistics of the elections up to now government has not implemented the agreed resolutions hence resumption of the sit in,” said one of the staff members who opted for annonymity.

The staff members are among other things demanding promotions, risk allowances, revision of duty allowances among others.

In a letter dated 11th July 2020 addressed to Airport Commandants at Kamuzu International Airport and Chileka International Airports as well as Incharge for Karonga and Mzuzu, the sit in is on and the concerned staff have warned the section heads against standing on their way.

“We are therefore informing your office that we are resuming sit in starting from Monday 13th July, 2020 in all airports concerned. We would also wish to vehemently warn all section heads in the said airports to desist from meddling and interfering with any process” reads part of the letter.

“They better stay away otherwise they will be taken to task,” it adds.

