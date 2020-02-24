University of Malawi unbundling delays

University of Malawi much awaited unbundling is delaying but officials say the government has to ensure that the constituent colleges are well prepared before they can stand alone.

University of Malawi council chairman Billy Gama said a meeting has been called for in the first week of March to assess the preparedness of the constituent colleges to break from the University of Malawi.

“We authorised the ministry of Education to issue commencement notice which will authorise it declare the new universities,” he said.

Polytechnic, Chancellor College, and College of Medicine are to break from the University of Malawi.

Gama said a scrutiny is being undertaken to ensure that the new universities meet both local and international university standards.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :