University professor Kishindo, ex cabinet minister die

A professor with the University of Malawi, Paul Kishindo, has died.

Kishindo taught sociology at Chancellor College.

Francis Matchado from the University of Malawi office says Kishindo has died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

Kishindo is known for his open mind and his open criticisms for the Anglican Church bishop Brightson Malasa.

Meanwhile, secretary for the Office of the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi has announced of the death of a former cabinet minister Ernest Malenga.

Chikhosi said Malenga died on Sunday.

Malenga was cabinet minister during the reign of former president, Bingu wa Mutharika.

Earlier he served in the civil service as principal secretary.

