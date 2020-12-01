Chimwendo speaks out on call for mob justice on sexual offenders, says remarks ‘taken out of context’

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda says his outspoken comments on the issue of mob justice, had been “taken out of context” as he faced hostile rection from the public, explaining he does not condone lawlessness.

Chimwendo Banda played down demands by human rights organisations calling for his resignation over his remarks on encouraging communities to use ‘mob justice ‘ on alleged perpetrators of defilement.

“I did not intend to and do not in any way condone or support mob justice or unlawful handling of suspects of sexual offences.

“Any interpretation or suggestion to that effect is regretted,” said the minister.

His comments come barely hours after his comments on mob justice drew a backlash from a cross section of Malawians who accused’s him of trying to drift the country into anarchy and lawlessness.

Some human rights activists have asked him to resign as minister of Homeland Security, saying his utterances are a security threat.

He however urged Malawians to stand up against rape and all forms of sexual violence against women and children.

Chimwendo said rape and all forms of sexual violence against women and children must be treated as heinous crimes they are;

“Malawians at all levels of our society MUST act with vigilance in apprehending and handing over to law enforcement agencies, all perpetrators of these deplorable criminal conduct,” he said.

He said the culture of shielding or excusing these barbaric actions must come to an end.

Chimwendo Banda said community policing structures and local leaders must take a lead in this fight.

