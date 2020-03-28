Up and coming artists benefits from self-online music selling

Due to the fast growing music industry in the country, up and coming Malawians artists have had difficulties in marketing their music in a way that they should earn something in return. As such the artists have started marketing their music on their own.

In the past artists used to market their songs on different website for exposure after new release of their songs, but now they how imparted in an idea where they asked their followers to send a sum of K300 into their Mpamba and/or Airtel Money account for them to access the song.

In an interview with one of the up and coming artist known by King Lio stage name, said he thought of turning his music as a business so that through his music he can earn something from it.

Lio said the system is working as he is able to pay for his studio fee and pay designers for the artwork for his music through the same money he gets from the selling of his songs.

“Being an up and coming artist l thought of applying this method so that l can truly see people who cherish and support my career and l use the little money l earn from the selling to pay for my studio expenses,” he said.

He observed that it is high time that Malawians have to start taking music seriously like other countries saying it is possible to earn something from ones music using self-online music selling.

The artist has advised his fellow up and coming artists to engage into the system of marketing their music with an aim of earning money from it, since artists spend a lot of money investing in their music without gaining anything.

Currently King Lio latest song LIE which he featured Ill Mind and Mad Alley is set to be out on 30th March.

With only K300 the song is on pre-order. One can get the song by depositing the money to 0993208493 Airtel Money or on 0882054119 TNM Mpamba and will have the song instantly sent as a direct message.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :