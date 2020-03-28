Public Health Institute of Malawi sensitizes border staff on Coronavirus

Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM) on Friday conducted COVID-19 orientation workshop targeting employees of various government departments and private organizations working at Mwanza Border Post.

PHIM Deputy Team Leader Dr. Evelyn Chitsa Banda said her organization conducted the workshop in order to sensitize the staff on causes, transmission and prevention of the disease which is caused by virus called corona.

“We would like to sensitize all members of staff at the point of entry on coronavirus regardless of departments and organizations they work for because the pandemic is a global concern that requires multi-sectoral approach in order to combat it,” said Banda.

She expressed optimism that through the sensitization meeting which was conducted in coordination regarding preventive measures against coronavirus will be strengthened among all workers at the border so that the disease is prevented from reaching Malawi.

The training was organized in line with international health regulations from World Health Organization (WHO) which member countries globally are using.

Head of Preventive Health at Mwanza District Council Blessings Chitsime said the council has strengthened preventive measures and control of the disease at the border by screening and disinfecting people travelling to Malawi in order to prevent spread of coronavirus into the country through the entry point of Mwanza.

“We have also established quarantine camp and clinic at the border in case there is a COVID-19 suspected case coming from abroad,” said Chitsime.

He then called upon people working at the border and communities in the district to take the COVID-19 infection seriously.

Chitsime also said that apart from sensitizing people on coronavirus, Mwanza District Council has distributed hand washing facilities with soap in all public places such as health facilities, markets, churches and public offices among others in order to enhance sanitation and hygiene to prevent transmission of coronavirus in the district.

He, therefore, appealed for more resources from stakeholders to strengthen the interventions.

Chitsime commended PHIM for organizing the awareness meeting saying it will help to enhance information dissemination on prevention and control of the pandemic at the point of entry.

Officer in Charge for Immigration Department at Mwanza Border Post Ericsson Kanyaza described information shared to the participants at the meeting as vital saying it will assist all sectors working at the border on prevention of coronavirus from entering the country.

“We are now equipped with knowledge and skills which will help us on how to prevent the virus from entering our country when dealing with travellers at the border,” said Kanyaza.

He called upon fellow participants to the workshop to remain committed to preventing the disease.

Participants to the meeting were drawn from government and private sectors such as Immigration, Health, Malawi Revenue Authority, Police, Insurance companies, Road Traffic Directorate, Wild Life and Agriculture money lending institutions among others.

