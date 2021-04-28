Up-and-coming gospel artist Masamba hooks up veteran Evance Meleka in new single ‘Zipite’

As one way of bringing variety and a different touch to his music, Salima-based fast uprising Gospel musician Levison Masamba has featured veteran Musician Evance Meleka in his latest afropop song titled ‘Zipite’.

In the song, the two musicians are taking an advisory role encouraging listeners that there are some things in life that when you don’t let go can ruin everything, citing toxic relationships and other bad behaviours as classic examples.

Speaking in an interview, Masamba said the song depicts a story of Abraham and Loti where God blessed Abraham so much after he made a critical decision to part ways with Loti.

“There are moments in life when habits become so sweet that you cannot let go, there are relationships that we get too much hold of yet we are losing a lot of things because of such relationships and it is better to let them go.

“Zipite is the song that is giving courage to people to make critical decisions that no one could do for them to make the difference in their lives.

“It is high time we continue to tolerate things or people that make us stagnant in life, it is time to drop those things that do not add value to our spiritual and physical life,” he said.

Masamba said he featured Meleka to add variety to the song and embracing the teamwork spirit.

“I believe that Collaborating with another artist can produce great creative results. At the very least, working with someone new can take you out of your comfort zone, introduce you to new songwriting practices and ideas, and force you to up the game,” he said.

He also believes that making collaboration with a veteran artist can be an awesome boost of exposure and it is a great way to expand a fan base considering that people have different likes.

In a separate interview Evance Meleka said as an artist he also believes in team work and he feels good to see upcoming musicians making it big in the industry.

‘’I also believe in team work, working with another artist is an opportunity for me to tap into a new fan base, my music will get exposed to new people; people who have a predisposition to like his or her music and those who like my music will also have the chance to taste something different,” he said.

Recorded by Madela at Classic records in Lilongwe, the song is currently enjoying airplay on various local radio stations.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!