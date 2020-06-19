Upbeat of re-election Mutharika vows to complete developments in North Malawi

June 19, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

President Peter Mutharika, who is also DPP/UDF candidate in the forthcoming fresh presidential election has urged people in  Mzuzu and surrounding districts to support the alliance during Tuesday’s vote so that his government continues to develop the northern region.

President Mutharika was speaking to  thousands of the DPP-UDF alliance supporters  who gathered at Katoto roundabout to welcome him on his arrival in Mzuzu.

The President had just addressed whistle stop rallies at Kasungu and Mzimba boma where he also encouraged supporters to rally behind his candidature  and his runningmate Atupele Muluzi.

According to Prof Mutharika, his administration is committed to  uplifting the northern region by among other things completing the various infrastructure projects which were initiated in several districts in the north.

“I urge you to go out in your large numbers and vote in Tuesday’s presidential elections, as the party is set to complete the development programmes we started earlier,” he said.

“We had initiated programmes such as the Mombera University, the Njakwa-Livingstonia road and the Mzuzu Airport, but progress has stalled due to delays in funding. These however will be completed in the next five years,” disclosed Mutharika.

The President is in the northern region on the last leg of the campaign trail in preparation for the June 23 presidential election.

Speaking at Mzimba Boma, Mutharika said his administration is committed to promoting access to education as evidenced by his decision to abolish the quota system of selecting students to secondary schools and institutions of higher learning.

He also promised to improve access to potable water in the Northern Region.

