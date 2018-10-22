Upcoming gospel artist drops a new single ‘Zikomo’

An upcoming gospel artist, Ruth Salimu has released a new single titled “Zikomo” and the track has already started enjoying airwaves on local media such as Trans World Radio and Radio ABC.

The Lilongwe -based artist who started singing since she was young said that she released the song which was produced by E-Ril as one way of thanking God for everything He has done and is still doing in her life.

This is so far her first solo track and it is filled with messages of gratitude to God.

“God has done so many things and I cannot even begin to explain it all. My way of showing my appreciation is through this song and I want to do the best I can to show my gratitude,” Salimu pointed out.

The Artist added that she chose the title Zikomo to inform people what they should expect even before listening to the track.

One of the people who had listened to the song, Blessings Nkhoma said that he is already enjoying the song and hopes that Salimu releases more tracks with a strong and heartfelt message as this track has.

“The song is on point, I love the creativity as well as the message in it,” Salimu’s fan commented.

Salimu’s song is now available for listening and downloading on spiritunes.com and she hopes all gospel lovers will be blessed with the art.

