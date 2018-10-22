Saenda upbeat as Malawi Queens depart for Fast5 World Series in Australia

Malawi netball team Coach Griffin Saenda says he is confident that theQueens will do extremely well at this year’s Fast5 World Series Netball Championship to be staged in Melbourne, Australia from 27th-28th October 2018.

Saenda said this ahead of the team’s departure on Monday.

“We have had good preparations, we have quality players and we expect the girls to deliver,” said Saenda.

The coach has taken on board 10 players and surprisingly he has left out gifted shooter Sindie Simtowe.

“I have picked the players based on merit,” he said.

Also missing on the list is Australian based Mwai Kumwenda who is nursing an injury which has kept her out of action for almost one year now.

Mwai also missed the African Netball Championship hosted by Zambia some months ago due to the same injury.

The list of players to represent Malawi at the Fast5 tournament this year include shooters Jane Chimaliro, Alinafe Kamwala, Jesca Mazengera and Englan- based Joyce Mvula.

On Centre, Saenda has picked Takondwa Lwazi and Thandi Galeta while those entrusted with defensive duties are Martha Dambo, Laureen Ngwira, Joana Kachilika and Towera Vinkhumbo.

The Queens will compete against the usual suspects England, Australia, New Zealand and rivals South Africa.

They will play three games on the opening day (27th October 2018). Their opening match will be against the host Australia before facing England and Jamaica.

On Sunday, the Queens will face South Africa and New Zealand.

The Fast5 World Series features dynamic rules changes comparing to the normal netball game rules.

These include five players aside, Shooter quarters power play and super shots.

This is the third and final time the Fast5 World Series will be played on Australian soil according to www.fast5worldseries.com.

