Upcoming songbird Doris Nachanje releases album ‘Muzandimenyera Nkhondo’

Lilongwe based fast uprising gospel artist Doris Nachanje has released her new album titled Muzandimenyera Nkhondo which among other things she is glorifying God for his goodness.

Recorded by Lloyd Phiri at one heart Studios in Lilongwe some of the songs in the album like Mfumu ya Mafumu, Ee baba, wagwa and Tikanjoya are currently enjoying massive air play in different local radio stations with positive feedback.

Speaking in an interview Nachanje said she is optimistic that people will enjoy her music saying the album is full of soul touching songs, it carries a strong message of hope to those in spiritual captivity and that it is full of encouragement to those who think life is meaningless.

“I have taken my time to come up with this album, I am very sure that my album will change many lives and my plea is that Malawians should take time and listen to my songs with an open ear”, she said

Nachanje added that she has come with different style of gospel music that will change the industry, saying she has come to stay.

“My music is unique, I have come with my own composition and touch from first to the last song and I don’t copy from foreign artists, people should expect good and inspirational music from me”, she said

Inspired by many local gospel musicians in the country Nachanje has invested her time in spreading the word of God through Music.

Nachanje started her music career in 1988 but she got serious in music when she released her debut album titled ‘Ndiyenda Mchisomo’ in 2010.

