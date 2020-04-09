US charters plane to repatriate Americans from Malawi

April 9, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

US government is chartering a plane to evacuate its citizens from Malawi amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

US ambassador to Malawi Scott: Plane coming 

A statement from the US embassy in Lilongwe says the repatriation exercise is as the result of the virus pandemic.

“We are in the process of examining options for a repatriation flight to the United States.

“The flight is expected to travel to Malawi the next two weeks,” says the statement in part.

The statement says Americans interested in the repatriation should immediately contact the US embassy consular section through the Lilongwe evacuation request form not later than 7:30am on Tuesday, April 14.

“Vulnerable populations will be priotirised and all others will be confirmed on first come, first serve basis,” says the statement in part.

However, some Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to question the decision to evacuate the Americans from a low infected country to the coronavirus hotspot in the world.

Pop flume
Guest
Pop flume

Americans r better off isolating in remote malawi. Just follow social distancing to the maxi. Stay at home. Their dumb president who has been in denial for sometime peddling false conspiracies and blaming everyone else hasn’t done them any favours. This disease can affect everyone. Rich or poor. Better hospitals or crap hospitals. People are being affected differently. Somebody said you have a better chance of surviving in a rich country hospital. The stats don’t agree. Even doctors and nurses working in top hospitals are dying after being exposed. This is a chance for malawians to now reflect on your… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Peter Mithi
Guest
Peter Mithi

OK. Good for Malawi. Peter Mutharika azipita kwawo ife tikhale pa Mtendere.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mapuya
Guest
Mapuya

It is well with our souls. Please proceed and quickly evacuate your citizens. We have to learn tom put our people first and politics later.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mwana wa Anabanda Ku Joni
Guest
Mwana wa Anabanda Ku Joni

Let them take their people. It’s their people after all, Germans are doing the same in South Africa, so are Britons. I truely believe Africans should draw lessons from this, instead of enriching themselves, prioritize your citizens wherever they are. Africa nust begin to trade among itself so money stays in this continent. Africa be innovative because when there is trouble just know you are on your own. Americans are taking their people because our medical facilities are practically non existent which means if you go to our hospitals you are more likely to come back lifeless so Americans will… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Yaya Mfiti
Guest
Yaya Mfiti

Inde kwabvuta adzipita ,adzabwera kunja kukhala bwino

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Renaissance Man
Guest
Renaissance Man

The US is evacuating Americans because in a month’s time, Malawian adzifa ngati nkhuku zachitopa. With the half measures that are in place, things will be terrible once the coronavirus shifts to local transmission. The numbers are low now because the country is having mostly imported cases. Once this phase changes to local transmission, the numbers will skyrocket. I ENCOURAGE ALL MALAWIANS TO PUT POLITICS AND EGO ASIDE AND WORK TOGETHER TO PREVENT THE LOOMING DISASTER. Otherwise, the US is secretly thinking will happen in Malawi will materialise and anthu fa ngati nkhuku zachitopa

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
malawian
Guest
malawian

our GOD is faithful God. i pray that GOD shield all malawians in the name of JESUS, let all all people say ,Amen…..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
K.kagalu.
Guest
K.kagalu.

I agree with you, but we have a problem here, the major is what you have mentioned in your comment about Politics, in Malawi everything is politics, I can just mention very few including this pandemic, remember the killing of albinos? Politics, remember the blood suckers? Politics, now we have the same bloodsucker again, Politics, these are things at hand that just need someone to walk and visit where these things are happening instead, people are pointing fingers on each other, Politics, now come to this unknown Virus which we have given it a name Covid19 the way how we… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Parallel Market
Guest
Parallel Market

No malawian in Malawi will die of covid19 in Jesus name. GOD is protecting this country and whole African Continent. The world will know how strong our GOD is.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

Those questioning the decision have limited understanding of how terrible this virus is. If America is struggling, it will be worse when it starts hitting an extremely poor country we call Malawi. We get everything through donations, better suffer back in USA than in a poor country. In Chichewa there are wise words, Ngati Mtengowauwisi ukuyaka, kuli bwanji owuna” this is the principle developed countries are seeing. So let them flow to their homes where hospitals have basic equipment.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
malawian
Guest
malawian

fellow malawian fear not. for there is GOD in heaven. he hears our prayers. all we need to do is humble ourselves before almighty GOD. surely goodness and mercy shallow follow us. let every one REASON with GOD .ISAIAH 1 VS 18

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
