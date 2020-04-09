US charters plane to repatriate Americans from Malawi
US government is chartering a plane to evacuate its citizens from Malawi amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
A statement from the US embassy in Lilongwe says the repatriation exercise is as the result of the virus pandemic.
“We are in the process of examining options for a repatriation flight to the United States.
“The flight is expected to travel to Malawi the next two weeks,” says the statement in part.
The statement says Americans interested in the repatriation should immediately contact the US embassy consular section through the Lilongwe evacuation request form not later than 7:30am on Tuesday, April 14.
“Vulnerable populations will be priotirised and all others will be confirmed on first come, first serve basis,” says the statement in part.
However, some Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to question the decision to evacuate the Americans from a low infected country to the coronavirus hotspot in the world.
Americans r better off isolating in remote malawi. Just follow social distancing to the maxi. Stay at home. Their dumb president who has been in denial for sometime peddling false conspiracies and blaming everyone else hasn’t done them any favours. This disease can affect everyone. Rich or poor. Better hospitals or crap hospitals. People are being affected differently. Somebody said you have a better chance of surviving in a rich country hospital. The stats don’t agree. Even doctors and nurses working in top hospitals are dying after being exposed. This is a chance for malawians to now reflect on your… Read more »
OK. Good for Malawi. Peter Mutharika azipita kwawo ife tikhale pa Mtendere.
It is well with our souls. Please proceed and quickly evacuate your citizens. We have to learn tom put our people first and politics later.
Let them take their people. It’s their people after all, Germans are doing the same in South Africa, so are Britons. I truely believe Africans should draw lessons from this, instead of enriching themselves, prioritize your citizens wherever they are. Africa nust begin to trade among itself so money stays in this continent. Africa be innovative because when there is trouble just know you are on your own. Americans are taking their people because our medical facilities are practically non existent which means if you go to our hospitals you are more likely to come back lifeless so Americans will… Read more »
Inde kwabvuta adzipita ,adzabwera kunja kukhala bwino
The US is evacuating Americans because in a month’s time, Malawian adzifa ngati nkhuku zachitopa. With the half measures that are in place, things will be terrible once the coronavirus shifts to local transmission. The numbers are low now because the country is having mostly imported cases. Once this phase changes to local transmission, the numbers will skyrocket. I ENCOURAGE ALL MALAWIANS TO PUT POLITICS AND EGO ASIDE AND WORK TOGETHER TO PREVENT THE LOOMING DISASTER. Otherwise, the US is secretly thinking will happen in Malawi will materialise and anthu fa ngati nkhuku zachitopa
our GOD is faithful God. i pray that GOD shield all malawians in the name of JESUS, let all all people say ,Amen…..
I agree with you, but we have a problem here, the major is what you have mentioned in your comment about Politics, in Malawi everything is politics, I can just mention very few including this pandemic, remember the killing of albinos? Politics, remember the blood suckers? Politics, now we have the same bloodsucker again, Politics, these are things at hand that just need someone to walk and visit where these things are happening instead, people are pointing fingers on each other, Politics, now come to this unknown Virus which we have given it a name Covid19 the way how we… Read more »
No malawian in Malawi will die of covid19 in Jesus name. GOD is protecting this country and whole African Continent. The world will know how strong our GOD is.
Those questioning the decision have limited understanding of how terrible this virus is. If America is struggling, it will be worse when it starts hitting an extremely poor country we call Malawi. We get everything through donations, better suffer back in USA than in a poor country. In Chichewa there are wise words, Ngati Mtengowauwisi ukuyaka, kuli bwanji owuna” this is the principle developed countries are seeing. So let them flow to their homes where hospitals have basic equipment.
fellow malawian fear not. for there is GOD in heaven. he hears our prayers. all we need to do is humble ourselves before almighty GOD. surely goodness and mercy shallow follow us. let every one REASON with GOD .ISAIAH 1 VS 18