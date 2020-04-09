2nd coronavirus death of Malawi citizen in UK

April 9, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Barely a day after losing a Malawian nurse  working for theNational Health Service (NHS) , a publicly funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom, another Malawian citizen has  died after contracting coronavirus on British soil.

Nkhoma: Dies from Covid-19

The second victim is  identified as Best Nkhoma died at home in self-isolation .

His wife Meriah Lapani Nkhoma was “too devastated” to comment on the fatality.

The wife is in self-isolation with four kids.

This comes after death of  nurse Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze who  had no underlying health issues.

Her husband Kenneth Sazuze – a renowned Malawian DJ – confirmed the demise of his “beautiful angel.”

Many tributes  continue to pour on Facebook for the breaved families.

Britain, which went into lockdown on March 23, is on a steep coronavirus trajectory as it battles the virus as it recorded its highest daily rise in the number of patients dying with coronavirus on Wednesday with 938 deaths recorded in UK hospitals in 24 hours.

The total number of UK deaths now stands at 7,097, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

BigMan
Guest
BigMan

God, Help your people.

2 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Sad to hear of the deaths. The UK hospitals have a lot of spare capacity including ICU beds hence no one is refused hospital admission. Secondly, the UK is now starting to see flattening of the curve and not steeping.
RIP.

2 hours ago
Yaya Mfiti
Guest
Yaya Mfiti

May his soul rest in peace.

2 hours ago
shares