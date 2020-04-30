US coronavirus money to be used on screening at Malawi borders

Malawi will use the US$4.5 million donated by the United States government for coronavirus fight in public health screening at land-border crossings.

The assistance aims at providing life-saving support to fight the pandemic by coordinating with the government of Malawi.

According to United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) director Littleton Tazewell the funds are also expected to be used in case management services in health facilities, disease surveillance and procurement of real-time health commodities.

Meanwhile, a social commentator Humphrey Mvula says need for the environment to be cleaned of the coronavirus through fumigation.

Malawi has seen an increase in coronavirus cases which currently stand at 36 with 3 deaths and 4 recoveries.

Stakeholders continue to suggest measures that the authorities should put in place to contain further spread of the disease.

Some countries like China also intensified fumigation of the environment.

