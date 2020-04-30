Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 suspends special allowance

April 30, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Newly appointed Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has suspended the special allowance for Cabinet ministers and members of parliament which has caused an uproar.

Ministers Jappie Mhango (L) and Mark Botomani under fire for ‘mafia talk’ on allowances

The taskforce chair ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Public Events’ principal secretary said the K450 000 per day for Cabinet ministers and K350 000 per day for members of parliament has been suspended pending further consultations.

“No one has been paid that amount yet, we have put it on hold until we make further consultations on the matter,” he said.

He, however,  said that the Cabinet ministers and the members of parliament will be required to move around on covid-19 mission and they would need allowances for food, accommodation and fuel.

“They will need to see how prepared are councils on the epidemic,” he said.

This comes at a time when Malawians are asking Health minister Jappie Mhango and Information minister Mark Botomani to resign over the matter.

Akumudzi
Guest
Akumudzi

Chiweluzo chikubwera!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Neno
Guest
Neno

Koma Botomani ndi machine abambo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chiswa B
Guest
Chiswa B

Some demands are insane. Do you ever see anyone resigning in malawi over public perceived controversies? Not in malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

K450,000 a day for sitting phwiii in a meeting? clear theft.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
samual kwakwase
Guest
samual kwakwase

za ulendo uno

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares