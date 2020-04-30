Mzimba ‘Kingdom’ DC Thomas Chirwa dies of stroke: Ngoni chiefs mourning

The ‘Kingdom’ of Mzimba has lost district commissioner (DC) Thomas Chirwa who has died, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has confirmed.

M’mbelwa District Council director of planning and development Precious Kamstitsi, who was acting as DC during Chirwa’s illness, said Chirwa died on Wednesday at at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre where he was brought last Tuesday for treatment of several ailments.

“He suffered stroke in November last year. Since then he has not been feeling fine. However, his health improved of late and he was able to walk until last week when he was taken to Mwaiwathu Hospital,” he said.

Kamsisi said on Tuesday, Chirwa developed breathing problems [currently associated with coronavirus] until his death on Wednesday.

“For now, we are discussing with family members on burial arrangements and we will announce the programme on Thursday,” Kamtsitsi said.

Meanwhile, Kamtsisi has said on Friday the body of Chirwa will be taken to his home in Nkhamenya, Jaji Village, Traditional Authorituy Kaluluma in Kasungu North where burial will take place on Saturday.

He said Chirwa was very instrumental in developing Mzimba and he was a great motivator to his staff.

Meanwhile, Inkosi Mpherembe, who is Mzimba District Chiefs Council secretary, said the Ngoni chiefs are shocked with the news.

“He was a development minded person who had plans to develop the district and it is a big loss to us.

“We send our condolences to his family and may God comfort them,” he said.

Chirwa came to Mzimba in 2014.

He also served as director of administration at Kasungi District Council, as DC for Mangochi and chief executive officer dor Mzuzu City.

