US government welcomes SONA, stresses need for budget discipline, media freedom

USA Deputy Chief of Mission Amy Diaz has welcomed President Chakwera’s State of the Nation (SONA) address as progressive but has stressed, going forward, the need for government to purse budget discipline and also media freedom.

Diaz spoke with media just after Chakwera finished his SONA at parliament building in Lilongwe.

In her response, Diaz emphasized that USA, which is the country’s largest donor and has been in Malawi for over 60 years, will always be a friend of Malawi and is so excited with financial policies that have been implemented so far.

She noted that the gains that are coming after the approval of Extended Credit Facility (ECF) should be put in great use by ensuring that there is budget discipline.

“We expect that government will do more to cut on unnecessary spending. They have to make tough choices and that include putting the funds in order. Also, corruption need to be fought,” she said.

Diaz also hinted that they expect government to pursue media freedom especially with stories of journalist living in hiding for doing their job.

