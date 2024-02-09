I mean business: Confident Chakwera delivers SONA focused on achieving food security, job creation, wealth creation

In a parliament wrought internal squabbles over who should be the Leader of Opposition, President Lazarus Chakwera rose to the occasion, cultivated bipartisan silence, and deliver the State of the Nation (SONA) which underlines that his focus, in this fiscal year, is to achieve food security, create more jobs and wealth.

Speaking with his aura of control and articulacy, sometimes spicing with local languages, Chakwera bluntly told Malawi, whom he acknowledged are in economic pains, that his administration will continue with the tough route they have taken to achieve food security, create more and create wealth focusing on agriculture, tourism and mining termed as (ATM).

Chakwera, who underlined that over 1.3 million jobs have already been created, wasn’t coy to underscore that he believes that our concerted effort in promoting and leveraging these priorities holds the promise of greater growth than what the economists are projecting.

“I believe that if our economy is already in recovery and projected to continue growing incrementally based on the progress our we have made this year when their efforts have not been focused on the ATM Strategy, then there is no reason our economy should not grow exponentially when the efforts of all our MDAs prioritize promoting productivity in Agriculture, Mining, and Tourism for the achievement of food security, job creation, and wealth creation,” he said.

Chakwera then called on parliamentarians to take their job seriously.

“But for those who might need more incentive to take the business of this House seriously, I submit that another reason we must insist on seriousness in this session is that we gather here at a time when Malawi and her citizens are facing a very serious situation economically. In short, Madam Speaker, millions of Malawians are in a state of compounded pain, and that pain deserves to be the chief preoccupation of every person who holds public office, whether elected or no,” he said.

