US K65bn secondary schools construction project launches in Malawi

US government plans to expand existing secondary schools and install new secondary schools throughout Malawi and also provide additional funding to provide youth-friendly health services as part of its efforts to combat HIV.

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday broke ground at Kawale Community Day Secondary School for the $90million (K65.4 billion) for building secondary schools across Malawi under the US Government’s new Secondary Education Expansion for Development (Seed) initiative.

Through the Seed initiative 250 schools will be constructed across the country, seven community day secondary schools (CDSS) in each district.

Mutharika said it would be sad to see people destroying the newly constructed schools and therefore warned everyone with ill intentions to avoid such malicious acts.

“The schools are meant to improve education quality in the country and that our children should not learn under trees,” he said.

He said out of 100 percent of pupils who seat for Primary School Leaving Certificate only 36 percent are selected to secondary schools describing the scenario as an error that needs to be corrected.

He said the goal of his government was to improve education quality in the country saying that is the reason he is prioritising the construction of secondary schools and community colleges across the country.

Earlier at the ground breaking ceremony at Kawale Community Day Secondary School in Lilongwe,United States Ambassador to Malawi, Robert Scott said 96 new classrooms will be constructed in 30 existing urban Secondary Schools in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu.

“We will also construct up to 200 new community Day Secondary Schools in rural areas in every district in Malawi,” he said.

” We want to increase access to secondary school nationwide by as much as 20 percent, the compelling idea is that improved access to secondary school significantly improves education and key health outcomes,” he said.

Scott said the world will be watching as the US Government works together with the Malawi Government to test the innovative approach and the transformative work of the SEED program take place in the country.