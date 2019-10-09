Minister Dausi says state security agents disarming ‘Nsundwe Forces’: Activists condemn ‘Satanic’ murder of cop

Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi says state security agents are disarming ‘Nsundwe Forces’ in Lilongwe after they stoned to death a police officer.

“They are a threat to peace and democracy. They a vigilante group who call themselves Nsundwe Forces or Nsundwe Barracks,” said Dausi.

At least one police officer was killed and two others are critically injured in violence which went late into the night and sources say have resurfaced this morning.

Dausi said the issue started on Tuesday when the vigilante group members blocked the Lilongwe-Mchinji road and forcibly demanded money from motorists wishing to use the public road.

“When the police received the report, they rushed to the scene to bring peace and calm down the situation. This is when the police officer was killed,” said Dausi.

He said the police and the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) are working together to bring the situation in Nsundwe under control.

Dausi said the vigilante group is also used by protest organisers who ferry them from Nsundwe to the city to participate in the infamous anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

Timothy Mtambo, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson has since condemned the killing of the police officer and called for the perpetrators to be arrested.

Governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali also added his voice to condemn the Nsundwe attacks.

“Right to life is the first amongst all human rights as such it must be jealously respected promoted and protected. The murder of a Police Officer at Nsundwe today is barbaric, Satanic and should be condemned in strongest terms,” Munthali told Nyasa Times.

He said Police should not only arrest the murderers but also bring to book all those behind such barbaric acts.

“Malawi belongs to all of us, and nobody should be immune to accountability. May the LORD comfort the family of the deceased. May his soul rest in eternal peace,’’ he said.

