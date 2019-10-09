Police arrest Livingstonia Synod cleric in hideout over debt collector stabbing

Malawi Police in Mzuzu have arrested a Livingstonia Synod church cleric in a hideout after he allegedly stabbed a debt collector.

Family members say the cleric, Hekeiko Gondwe went into hiding in Chibanja in Mzuzu after stabbing Gift Nlhane who had gone to the reverend’s residence in Ekwendeni to ask for K1.4 million the man of God had borrowed from a village bank group.

“His wife is the one who revealed the whereabouts of her husband. The pressure was just too much for her,” said the family member who asked not to be named.

Mambo took the money from the village bank group in 2018.

Nlhane is currently receiving medical treatment at Ekwendeni mission hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Livingstonia synod general secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo said Mambo faces disciplinary action by the church once caught.

Mambo is a lecturer of theology at University of Livingstonia.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :