Police arrest Livingstonia Synod cleric in hideout over debt collector stabbing

October 9, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Malawi Police in Mzuzu have arrested a Livingstonia Synod church cleric in a hideout after he allegedly stabbed a debt collector.

Gift Nlhane lying on his sick bed after he was stabbed by Church cleric

Family members say the cleric, Hekeiko Gondwe went into hiding in Chibanja in Mzuzu after stabbing Gift Nlhane who had gone to the reverend’s residence in Ekwendeni to ask for K1.4 million the man of God had borrowed from a village bank group.

“His wife is the one who revealed the whereabouts of her husband. The pressure was just too much for her,” said the family member who asked not to be named.

Mambo took the money from the village bank group in 2018.

Nlhane is currently receiving medical treatment at Ekwendeni mission hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Livingstonia synod general secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo said Mambo faces disciplinary action by the church once caught.

Mambo is a lecturer of theology at University of Livingstonia.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
Chukambirichaiwone wawoVitumbikoRhaaaaa!Agenda Setting Theory Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chukambiri
Guest
Chukambiri

Livingstonia synod is no longer a church of God but a grouping of satanists

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
chaiwone wawo
Guest
chaiwone wawo

Who is mambo in this story? I thought the clerk is said to be Hekeiko Gondwe? And the stabbed is Gift Mlhane? Who is Mambo- Nyasatimes explain please

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Vitumbiko
Guest
Vitumbiko

This is what you should pray for not JAne Ansah

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Rhaaaaa!
Guest
Rhaaaaa!

There is another cleric in the name of Lazarus Chakwera who is undressing and killing cops. Pease arrest him soonest asanamalize mission yake yokhetsa mwazi wa a Malawi tonse. Zikuwoneka kuti omwe anamutuma akufuna magazi ambiri

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

But God wherever He is, sees a lot.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
William Mitembe
Guest
William Mitembe

This is very tragic and shocking especially considering that it is done by a cleric who is supposed to show good example in this rotten world. This tragic event has revealed a lot. I wish Gift a quick recovery and ask God to heal our nation of Malawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
THE CRY OF INNOCENT BLOOD!!!
Guest
THE CRY OF INNOCENT BLOOD!!!

THIS SYNOD??MAY THE LORD HAVE MERCY!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago