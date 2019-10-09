Police arrest Livingstonia Synod cleric in hideout over debt collector stabbing
Malawi Police in Mzuzu have arrested a Livingstonia Synod church cleric in a hideout after he allegedly stabbed a debt collector.
Family members say the cleric, Hekeiko Gondwe went into hiding in Chibanja in Mzuzu after stabbing Gift Nlhane who had gone to the reverend’s residence in Ekwendeni to ask for K1.4 million the man of God had borrowed from a village bank group.
“His wife is the one who revealed the whereabouts of her husband. The pressure was just too much for her,” said the family member who asked not to be named.
Mambo took the money from the village bank group in 2018.
Nlhane is currently receiving medical treatment at Ekwendeni mission hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
Livingstonia synod general secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo said Mambo faces disciplinary action by the church once caught.
Mambo is a lecturer of theology at University of Livingstonia.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Livingstonia synod is no longer a church of God but a grouping of satanists
Who is mambo in this story? I thought the clerk is said to be Hekeiko Gondwe? And the stabbed is Gift Mlhane? Who is Mambo- Nyasatimes explain please
This is what you should pray for not JAne Ansah
There is another cleric in the name of Lazarus Chakwera who is undressing and killing cops. Pease arrest him soonest asanamalize mission yake yokhetsa mwazi wa a Malawi tonse. Zikuwoneka kuti omwe anamutuma akufuna magazi ambiri
But God wherever He is, sees a lot.
This is very tragic and shocking especially considering that it is done by a cleric who is supposed to show good example in this rotten world. This tragic event has revealed a lot. I wish Gift a quick recovery and ask God to heal our nation of Malawi.
THIS SYNOD??MAY THE LORD HAVE MERCY!!!!