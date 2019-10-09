Chief Kalolo attacked: Police arrest 40 in Nsundwe fracas as tension remains high 

October 9, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Malawi Police have arrested 40 suspects during a night of commotion in Nsundwe trading centre in Lilongwe as women and children fled their homes.

Smashed chief Kalolo vehicle

Journalists who have returned to the area after the Tuesday violence which led to the killing of a police officer say the situation is calm but remains tense.

Police officers stormed houses at night, arresting suspects, including those suspected to have stoned to death the police officer Usumani Imedi, a team leader from C company who was deployed to clear roads after the so called Nsundwe forces blocked the roads and demanded money from motorists.

National police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest of the 40 suspects.

“They are yet to be charged but some of them might face murder charges,” said Kadadzera.

Imedi is being laid to rest Wednesday in his home, Mangochi.

Chief Kalolo from Nsundwe was also attacked last evening on his way back from the political rally held in the capital city by president Peter Mutharika and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The Nsundwe forces smashed his vehicle for allegedly attending the DPP political rally, a rally which the forces were against and stopped people from going to attend.

Kalolo said he was consulting with other leaders in the area; both traditional, civic and religious to see how best to contain the situation which he said had now gone out of hand.

He sustained minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient at St. Gabriel Mission  Hospital.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

13
Leave a Reply

avatar
12 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
MulopwananjpapiKeen ObserverTuvitwanaMuhammad Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mulopwana
Guest
Mulopwana

Bring them to Court quick for plea and hearing and sentence them quick and send them to Zomba Maximum prison kuja amati kwa ma condemned people. Ankayesa zocheza . A Chakwera awo akumawanamiza anyamata amenewa lero zomwe analosera za mwazi zikuoneka tsopano. How are you feeling baba Chakwera kuona anthu okwana 40 arrested? Can you go to police and bail them out iwe Lazaro and Mkaka poti ndimu mumawatuma anyamatawa. Nyau zimenezi zikafere ku cell and the Court should give them life sentence omwe anapha wa police yo akazi awo ife tikubwera tizatenge. You cant fight governement machinery because you… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
njpapi
Guest
njpapi

civil war composed by Jane ansah

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
njpapi
Guest
njpapi

ATULUKA BY FIRE BY FORCE MUTIMANGA AMBIRI SITIKUBWELERA INUSO MUDZAYANKHA AFTER COURT Judgement

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tuvitwana
Guest
Tuvitwana

Those who killed Njaunju and Chasowa you are still INVESTIGATING stupid fools!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Muhammad
Guest
Muhammad

40 arrested @ some of them will be charged murder case!!!!!

Yes timkanena adathela si izi mwanawe

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
mr chinyophilo
Guest
mr chinyophilo

kalolo ndiwe wadyela kwambili,

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Simao Siwedi
Guest
Simao Siwedi

Achewa mwa mwayiputa Mangochi! Mb’aluku siyinama!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
MCP CADETS
Guest
MCP CADETS

THEY ARE MCP CADETS NOT NUNDWE FORCES!!! BIASED MALAWIAN MEDIA!!!!!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
THE CRY OF INNOCENT BLOOD!!!
Guest
THE CRY OF INNOCENT BLOOD!!!

THESE ARE MCP CADETS NOT NSUNDWE FORCES!!!!

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Amake P
Guest
Amake P

Malawi wathu ukupita kuti

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago