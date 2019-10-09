Chief Kalolo attacked: Police arrest 40 in Nsundwe fracas as tension remains high 

Malawi Police have arrested 40 suspects during a night of commotion in Nsundwe trading centre in Lilongwe as women and children fled their homes.

Journalists who have returned to the area after the Tuesday violence which led to the killing of a police officer say the situation is calm but remains tense.

Police officers stormed houses at night, arresting suspects, including those suspected to have stoned to death the police officer Usumani Imedi, a team leader from C company who was deployed to clear roads after the so called Nsundwe forces blocked the roads and demanded money from motorists.

National police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest of the 40 suspects.

“They are yet to be charged but some of them might face murder charges,” said Kadadzera.

Imedi is being laid to rest Wednesday in his home, Mangochi.

Chief Kalolo from Nsundwe was also attacked last evening on his way back from the political rally held in the capital city by president Peter Mutharika and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The Nsundwe forces smashed his vehicle for allegedly attending the DPP political rally, a rally which the forces were against and stopped people from going to attend.

Kalolo said he was consulting with other leaders in the area; both traditional, civic and religious to see how best to contain the situation which he said had now gone out of hand.

He sustained minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient at St. Gabriel Mission Hospital.

