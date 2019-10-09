Bullets, Wanderers hail Parliament for stadia construction approval

Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be forward Wanderers has hailed parliament for approving K1.6 billion that will be used to construct two stadiums for the teams.

Members of Parliament (MPs) Tuesday approved K9.8 billion to the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Culture which includes the suggested budget to construct the stadiums and an indoor netball complex in Blantyre.

This followed a pledge by President Peter Mutharika to construct stadiums for the two oldest clubs in the country during a whistle stop tour in Chirimba in February, 2019.

Wanderers Chairman, Gift Mkandawire acclaimed the Parliament saying that the teams were in need of training grounds as they shared Kamuzu Stadium with Bullets.

“Thanks to the MPs, we will now have a home ground in which we will be able to earn gate collections that will boost us financially and it will also give us enough room and time for training,” he said.

Mkandawire added that it is a relief after other stakeholder previously opposed its approval calling the construction as wastage of funds.

“It’s something very recommendable. We are excited and also relived with this development as we all know that there was an intense opposition to its approval and we even lost hope,” he said.

During a Parliamentary proceeding on Tuesday, Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture, Francis Phiso said that the Ministry was discussing with Bullets and Wanderers on the designs of the two stadiums.

According to Binali Matimati, a Bullets fan in Blantyre, it would be easy for the two teams to take part in African Football Competitions.

“It was difficult for us and Wanderers to participate in completions like CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup because the teams didn’t own stadiums that could have assisted them with gate collection to finance their participation,” said Matimati.

Wanderers fan, Misheck Nanjiwa said it was a high time for the Blantyre football fans to feel the better side of football in the country.

“The construction of these pitches means a lot to us supporters in Blantyre as we will be earning a living through small scale business and jobs that will be created,” he said.

