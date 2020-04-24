US repatriates 88 Americans from Malawi

The United States of America through its embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi has confirmed the repatriation of about 88 of its citizens from Malawi back home in fear of the escalating spread of Covid-19 in the warm heart of Africa.

The flight reportedly departed from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) and flew to Dulles International Airport in Washington DC via Addis Ababa and Dublin.

U.S. Embassy and Ambassador Robert Scott were at KIA to help repatriate the Americans back to the American soil on Friday.

“Wheels up from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) to Dulles International Airport (IAD)! We are proud to bring 88 #Americans Home on the special repatriation flight. A huge thank you to the @MalawiGovt and KIA officials for the support in getting #Americans Home. Wishing all onboard safe travels and stay healthy” reads a post on US Embassy Lilongwe official Facebook page.

A statement said the people heading back home voluntarily expressed interest to be repatriated to their home country.

According to Scott, safety and security of US citizens around the world is their number one priority.

Said Scott: “We are rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day, all over the world. The Department has repatriated, or helped to repatriate, over 65,653 US citizens from over 124 countries. This is an unprecedented effort to bring Americans home from all across the globe, including from remote locations and destinations with strict quarantine orders and travel restrictions.”

Reports reaching Nyasa Times reveals that other nationals left the country on Friday and these include British and German citizens.

Sketchy details indicate that in total there, are 143 people who have been repatriated including.

