MP Ndebele denies recruiting DPP ‘cadets’ for Malawi police job

Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] Parliamentarian for Balaka West Constituency Bertha Ndebele has denied any involvement in the allegations that she is among the top party officials recruiting party youth cadets to train in the Malawi Police Service (MPS) in this year’s recruitment exercise.

Nyasa Times understands that DPP cadets will be trained and incorporated into the police rank and file and some top gurus have been given an opportunity to give at least 20 people of their choice in the coming intake.

But Ndebele said she is not among the people pushing cadets into police service.

“And who is saying these nonsense? Am not aware of these allegations and thank you for reaching out to seek clarification,” said Ndebele.

Balaka District Governor for the ruling DPP Francis Mangadzuwa is among those who was tipped to also submit 20 names of cadets to undergo police training.

“Upon hearing the issue I went to Mr. Mangadzuwa’s house and he confirmed and asked me to pay him K80,000 if I was to make it into the final 20 member squad he was to submit. I couldn’t manage the said amount and asked for a reduction,” said our source.

Mangadzuwa could not immediately comment

Police have come under fire for allegedly being infiltrated by partisan youth cadets purportedly to unleash terror on political opponents of the ruling elite.

The perceptions have eroded the police’s public trust which has seen them struggling to control crowds during post-election protests. Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has been saving the situation by playing the role of controlling crowds.

British High Commissioner Holly Tett is on record to have bemoaned the loss of public trust in the police service, saying it compromises service delivery.

The diplomat asked police to work on restoring its public trust.

