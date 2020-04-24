MP Ndebele denies recruiting DPP ‘cadets’ for Malawi police job

April 24, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] Parliamentarian for Balaka West Constituency Bertha Ndebele has denied any involvement in the allegations that she is among the top party officials  recruiting party youth cadets  to train in the Malawi Police Service (MPS) in this year’s recruitment exercise.

Ndebele: I cannot recruit cadets into police

Nyasa Times understands  that  DPP cadets will be  trained and incorporated into the police rank and file and some top gurus have been given an opportunity to give at least 20 people of their choice in the coming intake.

But Ndebele said she is not among the people pushing cadets into police service.

“And who is saying these nonsense? Am not aware of these allegations and thank you for reaching out to seek clarification,” said Ndebele.

Balaka District Governor for the ruling DPP Francis Mangadzuwa is among those who was tipped to also submit 20 names of cadets to undergo police training.

“Upon hearing the issue I went to Mr. Mangadzuwa’s house and he confirmed and asked me to pay him K80,000 if I was to make it into the final 20 member squad he was to submit. I couldn’t manage the said amount and asked for a reduction,” said our source.

Mangadzuwa could not immediately comment

Police have come under fire for allegedly being infiltrated by partisan youth cadets purportedly to unleash terror on political opponents of the ruling elite.

The perceptions have eroded the police’s public trust which has seen them struggling to control crowds during post-election protests. Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has been saving the situation by playing the role of controlling crowds.

British High Commissioner Holly Tett is on record to have bemoaned the loss of public trust in the police service, saying it compromises service delivery.

The diplomat asked police to work on restoring its public trust.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Benjamin Kabinda SakalaFlamingo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Benjamin Kabinda Sakala
Guest
Benjamin Kabinda Sakala

Lekani Sono wakumuzgokelani,chalo ichi umo nili kuwilako nkhakwamba sitalaka izo zikuchitika chaka chino,mpaka wapolisi kutimbika na munyake wa chitetezo,wanangwa ndale sungani,government workers let them enjoy without any party confusing them,rulling party it does mean that do want,you want no

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Flamingo
Guest
Flamingo

What is wrong with with recruiting youth who need a job? Is there crime to support DPP
Lembanani a MCP nokha nokha

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares