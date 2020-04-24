Asian community helps Mzuzu Central Hospital steps up Covid-19 preps

Mzuzu Asian Business Community has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Mzuzu Central Hospital (MCH) and renovated an isolation facility in preparation for the management of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

Mzuzu Asian Business Community coordinator Rashid Bano said they have maintained toilets, the roof and walls, among others, using K4 million.

The facility was originally meant to be an isolation camp for suspected Ebola cases.

“We had a request from Mzuzu Central Hospital as regards to the facility though we have not recorded any case. Their idea was that we should not wait for a disaster to happen. And we thought it prudent to help so that we are not caught unawares.”

“As Asian business community, it is our duty to make sure that our customers and workers are being protected from this pandemic. Apart from that we thought it wise to support the government and other partners in the fight against Covid-19,” said Bano.

In his remarks, Mzuzu hospital administrator Timothy Soko while thanking the group said despite the donation the hospital still need more PPEs.

According to him, PPEs are very important to health workers because they protect them from contacting the virus from the patients.

On the renovated structure, Soko said the development has come at a right time as the district has just started testing Covid-19 cases.

“We are every greatful for the renovation of the isolation structure which has 10 wards with toilets because it has come at the right time since we have started testing Covid 19 petients, However, we are appealing to other stakeholders to do the same as the hospital needs more PPEs,” he disclosed.

“The Asian business community has been very supportive to the hospital. And this support is worthwhile. But we need more support in terms of protective wear for our health workers,” he said.

Currently, the country has registered 33 Covid-19 cases with only three deaths.

