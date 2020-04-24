Lockdown injunction to remain active until April 29: Malawi court to decide
The future of the coronavirus lockdown in Malawi lies in the hands of Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda who is expected to make a ruling next week Wednesday April 29 2020 after hearing the application by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on Friday as the Attorney General formally expressed its intention not to contest or vacate the injunction.
This means the injunction on lockdown which HRDC obtained to gether with Church and Society Programme of CCAP Livingstonia Synod, legislator Kezzie Msukwa, will remain active until when Judge Nyirenda is expected to make a ruling on the application by claimants.
On Friday, Judge Nyirenda heard arguments from the claimants who among others want the state to bear the costs of the case as well as condemn Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale on his approach to the case.
The Attorney General withdrew the challenge on the case at the 11th hour, saying said government already performed its duty by announcing the lockdown.
“We believe all the information needed to make the right decision is in the public domain. The virus is not out there playing games,” said Kaphale.
The government wants a three-weeks strict lockdown measures to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Citizens are now asked, not ordered, to act in ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Most people in Malawi found the lockdown outlook more terrifying than the disease, though they acknowledged that Covid-19 is a serious challenge.
HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence has faulted government planning a lockdown without properly considering the impacts on the poor.
should anything happen to the masses this kenyatta and hrdc should be ready to carry the cross. it looks like the Government is no longer interested in the lockdown.
Good luck Mr Kenyatta and company you will need it when Corona deaths becomes common place
A bunch of Lunatics. You think Corona is a joking matter. Wait n see the deadly results of this Corona thing on mother malawi.
does Kenyatta know what we do with public servants who do cooperate? we send them to our embassy in India…….
MWATINJI APA?
Fortunately it is not so easy to remove a Judge. Otherwise all judges would have been removed by now (and sent to India or elsewhere) and replaced with judges whose surnames begin with “Na” eg, Namathanga, Nakhumwa, Nazombe, Nandolo, Namangale, Nantheleza, Namagonya, etc etc – you get the picture). On a serious note, it is really the DPP govt that is not serious with Covid 19. How can they send back people who test positive back into the general population? Are they for real? Why prepare all these “Isolation Units” if they are not going to use them? I thought… Read more »