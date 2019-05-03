US says it has not added Malawi on visa waiver: Embassy dismiss fake news

Malawian citizens travelling to the United States of America must apply for and receive a visa prior to travel, the US Embassy in Lilongwe has advised after dismissing as fake news circulating on social media that Malawi has been added on list if countries whose citizens are exempted from entering the country on a visa.

The fake news reports circulation on social media alleged that US Government has added Malawi on visa waiver after being impressed with the achievements of President Peter Mutharika’s administration.

But the US Embassy has urged Malawians to ignore such propaganda and that those travelling to the US should still go through the visa application process.

“The US Embassy has seen false reports that Malawian citizens will no longer require visa for temporary travel to the United States. These reports are untrue. While we welcome visitors to the United States, Malawian citizens travelling to the United States must apply for and receive a visa prior to travel,” reads a statement posted on Twitter and Facbeook.

It cautions the Malawian public to be wary of potential scams and misinformation about US Visas, and to visit the US Embassy website’s visa page for accurate information about US visa policy.

The report on US visa waiver was not carried on professional media outlets like The Nation, Times, Zodiak, Nyasa Times and Capital Radio.

Malawi is facing a proliferation of fake news on social media ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi chapter chairperson Teresa Ndanga has since urged the public to rely in verified news outlets to counter fake news.

